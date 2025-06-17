FMCG companies in wait-and-watch mode as global crude oil prices climb

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies expect some impact from the rise in crude oil prices but say it is still too early to determine whether it will affect overall demand.

While packaging and freight costs could rise, companies are still in wait-and-watch mode before increasing prices of finished items ranging from biscuits to soaps, where derivatives of crude oil are used.

Freight and packaging typically account for up to 20 per cent of FMCG companies’ costs. Consumer goods companies also hedge their raw material positions for a period of three to six months, depending on the commodity.

In June, the price of Brent crude oil rose 19.5 per cent to $74.63 per barrel.

Managing the impact of rising crude oil prices while staying contiguous with strategy and ensuring products remain relevant to consumers is a challenge for the team, said a senior executive from an FMCG company. The executive explained, “We have to face the situation and find solutions to the issue. These are challenges we will keep facing, but we will face them and move forward.” Parle Products, known for its Parle-G biscuits, says it is too early to take a call on raising prices. “We have to see how the situation pans out. If we see crude oil prices going up sizeably, then we may increase prices. A major portion of the impact of higher crude oil prices is seen in freight and packaging costs,” said Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products.