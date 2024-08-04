FMCG firms see hint in volume growth as rural areas begin to recover

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are starting to see a hint of revival in volume growth as rural areas begin to recover, growing ahead of urban areas. Companies expect this trend to continue in the coming quarters.

One of the country's largest FMCG players, Hindustan Unilever, saw a revival in volumes in the April-June quarter, reporting a volume growth of 4 per cent.

FMCG companies have been affected by consumers being tight-fisted in rural India for over a year, impacting their volumes.

Dabur India also pointed out to its investors during its post-earnings conference call that there is a hint of revival in volume growth in the quarter ended June.



“Since the last three quarters, we've seen volume growth from 3 per cent to 4 per cent to now 5 per cent. And I'm talking about volume growth sequentially for Dabur; it has been inching up, and you've seen 5.2 per cent volume growth in the current quarter. In the month of July, we've not seen any slackening of volume growth,” Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, told investors on its conference call post-earnings.

He explained that volume growth is picking up, but the only not-so-nice part is that there's no price component now building on the volume increase. Volumes are inching up, which is what the company expected.



“Volumes are going up, and sequentially in the quarters, volumes will pick up, but the price increases and the ability to make a price increase is going down… Going forward, volume will increase on the back of rural inching up for us. So I expect the subsequent quarters to be better than our existing quarters, but definitely not worse,” he added.

HUL’s managing director and CEO, Rohit Jawa, also told investors that in the last two years, market volume recovery has been gradual and much lower than the company would have liked due to the impact of sustained high inflation combined with erratic weather patterns. Consequently, rural growth, which used to surpass urban, had lagged behind urban over the last year. “In the last few months, we are seeing some green shoots in rural demand recovery. However, over a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), rural growth still lags that of urban. We continue to closely monitor rural progress,” he said.



While talking about volumes in its soaps category, HUL’s chief financial officer, Ritesh Tiwari, said that the company is seeing early signs of reversing the trend of declining volume to increasing volume, albeit at low single digits. “We do believe that these actions continued over the next few more quarters will start making our business stronger and should end up turning into better growth and then better share outcomes as well,” Tiwari added.

Britannia Industries vice chairman and managing director, Varun Berry, also said in its June quarter earnings statement that the biscuit major delivered a modest revenue growth of 4 per cent during the quarter, driven by high single-digit volume growth and improved operating margins over last year.