Home / Industry / News / FMCG sales pick up on festival boost in October, shows Bizom data

FMCG sales pick up on festival boost in October, shows Bizom data

Excluding branded commodities, sales up 7% in Oct: Bizom data

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) saw an uptick in October as kiranas, or mom-and-pop stores, stocked up ahead of Diwali, according to the data by retail intelligence firm Bizom. Rural growth, which had been muted until recently, witnessed a strong revival last month. 

“There was a strong double-digit growth in rural sales across FMCG categories excluding branded commodities. This was driven by high growth in confectionery, beverage, and packaged foods as gift packs saw greater traction,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at Bizom, told Business Standard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Excluding branded commodities, sales of FMCG grew 7 per cent in value terms in October compared to the same month last year. However, inclusive of branded commodities, the sales were down by 4.8 per cent.

Sales of consumer goods (without considering branded commodities) in urban areas grew by 1.6 per cent. In rural areas, the sales witnessed a sharp increase of 10.2 per cent. 

“We also see that there has been an impact of the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) price drop across edible oils, affecting revenues from branded commodities. This is weighing heavily on the overall FMCG (value) growth,” D’Souza said.

Commodity sales were down 27 per cent in October compared to the year-ago period, while confectionery saw the highest Y-o-Y sales growth of over 27 per cent as mom-and-pop stores stocked up on these items ahead of the Diwali.

Beverage sales also witnessed an uptick and were up 16.3 per cent. However, sales of items ranging from shampoos to moisturisers continued to remain under stress as consumers remained tight-fisted. Personal care sales were down 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y in October.

“It’s clear that this year too we continue to see a fight for retail shelf space during Diwali. We will need to wait and see offtakes in order to determine real consumption. That will get clearer in the next month as we track new stocking into stores,” D’Souza said. 

NIQ, formerly known as NielsenIQ, recently noted that the FMCG industry witnessed robust growth in the July-September quarter as rural markets continued to recover amid easing inflation. 

The FMCG industry clocked a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in terms of value in Q2FY24, while sales volumes rose 8.6 per cent in this period, indicating positive consumption patterns at all-India level. Volumes in rural markets grew 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter, NIQ said.

Rural markets are showing “signs of recovery”, with consumption picking up during the September quarter compared to the year-ago period. Urban markets, on the other hand, are maintaining “a stable rate of consumption growth”, NIQ noted in its report.


Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

OYO launches 60% festive discount for Indian tourists visiting Dubai

Amid strong festive demand, car dispatches likely to make new record in Oct

Health, holiday, and happiness: Business honchos' Diwali wish list

At 1.1 bn, Amazon records highest ever visits in Great Indian Festival 2023

Soymeal exports likely to pick up soon as global prices rally: Report

Asian airlines eye growth as int'l passenger traffic soars by 171% till Oct

India reaches 60 GW high-end solar module manufacturing capacity: AISMA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FMCG salesrural sales of FMCG productsfestive season sale

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story