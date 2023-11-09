At 1.1 bn, Amazon records highest ever visits in Great Indian Festival 2023

Amazon on Thursday announced that it saw 1.1 billion customer visits on its platform during the Great Indian Festival 2023, higher than any other previous edition. The month-long sale started on October 8.

In its announcement, the company said that 80 per cent of the customers during the sale were from tier 2 and 3 cities. "With over 38,000 sellers achieving their highest-ever single-day sales and more than four million new customers shopping for the first time for their favourite products and brands, it was the best-ever festive season for Amazon India and its partners," it said.

"We also saw the highest ever Prime sign-ups in a single day this season along with the highest seller participation along with 5,000 new launches from top brands," said Manish Tiwary, country manager (India Consumer Business) at Amazon.

The company said that one in every three Prime shoppers bought products in the category of skincare, traditional wear and decor & lighting.

Moreover, 5,000 new products were also launched during the sale, the highest ever.

The e-commerce giant also said that in the premium segment, it sold 2.5X more smartphones as compared to last year. "It was driven by affordability options such as no Cost EMI and exchange offers," the company said. Amongst all smartphones sold, 60 per cent were 5G ready, and 70 per cent came from tier 2 and 3 cities.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 also achieved an all-time high in sales for large-screen TVs (55 inches and above), recording over 50 per cent higher sales than 2022. The 2X growth in the appliances category was led by air conditioners.

Also, one out of four purchases were made on equated monthly instalments (EMI), and 3 out of 4 products were sold on no-cost EMIs.

On the sellers' side, Amazon Business witnessed the highest single-day customer sign-ups this year during Amazon Great Indian Festival opening day. It recorded 1.4x new users as compared to 2022.

Also, there was a 3.7x increase in Amazon business app downloads during the sale compared to 2022.