Food companies saw margin squeeze in Q1, expect reprieve this quarter

That food companies are under stress has been proved by their first-quarter performance, with margins witnessing pressure.

While it will take time for them to benefit from lower raw-material costs, analysts expect this to start showing from this quarter (July-September).

Raw-material prices like those of palm oil were high in April-June, but those have eased since then. This is because of companies sitting on inventories with prices at elevated levels.

“The quarter was impacted by elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio… However, we have noticed stabilising prices for edible oil and cocoa, a declining trend in coffee and stabilising to modest increase in pricing of milk,” said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, in its results release.

Nomura said in its report on the company after its results that its gross profit contracted due to elevated input prices and no new price increases were done by the maker of KitKat during the quarter. “We expect this to support margin recovery from Q3 (October-December quarter) onwards,” the brokerage said. During April-June, Nestle India’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax margin was down 229 basis points (bps) and stood at 21.7 per cent in the quarter. Ethnic snacks major Bikaji Foods increased prices during April-June to mitigate the impact of higher raw-material prices. “These efforts contributed to sustaining the growth momentum, particularly in our core categories,” said Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods, in its release.

The company, however, still saw its margin being affected by 128 bps to stand at 14.8 per cent. Balaji Wafers did not increase its prices and focused on maintaining its market share in the quarter. “We are all right with some margin squeeze, but we were still profitable. Despite raw-material prices being higher, we focused on maintaining our market share,” said Chandu Virani, founder and director, Balaji Wafers. An analyst said while raw material prices had stabilised, the impact of that would be seen from July-September onwards. On Tata Consumer Products, Nomura said, the company’s operating profit-margin pressure was a tad higher and it expected a sharp recovery from October-December onwards.