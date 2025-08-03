Gurugram circle rate hike could price out low to mid-income buyers

The proposed increase of 10–30 per cent in circle rates across Gurugram may price out low to mid-income buyers, said developers and market watchers. This is the second rate hike since December 2024 and comes amid subdued housing demand.

According to Magicbricks, property prices in the city have already risen 67 per cent in two years—from ₹9,718 per square foot in Q2 2023 to ₹16,186 in Q2 2025.

ALSO READ: Retail real estate sees higher leasing in H1 2025, driven by stable demand

Vineet Nanda, director of sales and marketing at Krisumi Corporation, warned that the hike could hurt buyer sentiment just as it was recovering. “The steep rise comes at a time when consumer sentiment has only just begun to improve, following the RBI’s three consecutive rate cuts totaling 100 basis points,” he said. Last week, the Haryana government approved revised circle rates—the minimum valuation for property registration—across HSVP sectors, private licensed colonies and other areas in Gurugram. The new rates, effective from August 1, will increase stamp duties on property transactions. While initial proposals included hikes of up to 77 per cent in residential areas and 145 per cent for agricultural land, final increases were capped at 30 per cent.

For instance, the circle rate for agricultural land in Bajghera village near Dwarka Expressway was originally proposed to rise from ₹2.03 crore to ₹5 crore per acre. It will now increase to ₹2.64 crore per acre. Some developers see the revision as a step towards aligning valuations with market trends. “If implemented in a balanced manner, the move can improve transparency and buyer confidence,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, chairman of Signature Global. Calling Gurugram a “billionaire’s playground”, Rajjath Goel, managing director at MRG Group, said luxury apartments priced above ₹5 crore “selling out within days hardly surprises anyone here”. A rationalised circle rate framework, he added, will help boost state revenues and benchmark property values more fairly.