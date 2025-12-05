Home / Industry / News / Foreign firms' remote services not taxable in India without presence: HC

Foreign firms' remote services not taxable in India without presence: HC

The ruling came while dismissing appeals filed by the Income Tax Department, which had challenged the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's decision in favour of a Singapore-based legal services firm

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court rules that foreign firms offering services remotely cannot be treated as having a permanent establishment in India under the India–Singapore tax treaty. (Photo: Twitter)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Delhi High Court has clarified that foreign entities offering services to Indian clients from outside the country cannot be regarded as having a ‘permanent establishment’ in India under the India–Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), unless their employees or personnel are physically present in India while rendering those services.
 
A division bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar ruled that Article 5(6)(a) of the treaty expressly requires services to be furnished within India through employees or personnel for a service permanent establishment (PE) to arise. The court said the provision demands a tangible territorial nexus — that is, a physical footprint within India — and that the notion of a ‘virtual service PE’ has no basis in either treaty interpretation or domestic tax law.
 
The ruling came while dismissing appeals filed by the Income Tax Department, which had challenged the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s decision in favour of a Singapore-based legal services firm. The Revenue Department had contended that the assessee’s virtual and digital mode of providing advisory services to Indian clients constituted a taxable presence in India.
 
The court rejected this view, holding that tax liability under the DTAA cannot be extended through judicial innovation merely because of technological advancement. It said that treaty provisions, negotiated between sovereign states, must be applied as written and cannot be expanded to cover concepts like virtual presence without express inclusion.
 
The bench further observed that while the rise of remote and digital service delivery has blurred traditional notions of physical presence, taxability under international treaties remains contingent on explicit statutory or treaty-based conditions. Since no employee or representative of the assessee had visited India during the relevant assessment years, the requirement under Article 5(6)(a) remained unsatisfied.
 
Consequently, the High Court affirmed the Tribunal’s finding that no service PE existed and that the income earned by the assessee from services rendered entirely outside India could not be taxed in India. The Revenue’s appeals were dismissed.
 
Sandeep Sehgal, partner at tax firm AKM Global, said the court has delivered an important ruling on how permanent establishment rules must be interpreted in a digital world. Unless a tax treaty specifically provides for a concept like virtual presence or virtual PE, authorities cannot expand the definition on their own, he said.
 
“The judgment reaffirms that tax treaties must be interpreted strictly based on their current wording. It also clarifies that cross-border services delivered remotely do not create a taxable presence in India unless the treaty explicitly provides for it,” he explained.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Saudi Arabia cuts crude rates as India buys more oil from the US, Russia

Simone Tata: The pioneer who built India's first beauty brand

IndiGo CEO apologises for flight chaos, says ops to stabilise by mid-Dec

Govt awards ₹4,500 crore SCL Mohali upgrade tender to Tata, Cyient, AMAT

RBI's 25-bps repo rate cut may revive housing demand as EMIs ease

Topics :Foreign taxesDelhi High CourtIncome Tax department

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story