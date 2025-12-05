Govt awards ₹4,500 crore SCL Mohali upgrade tender to Tata, Cyient, AMAT

The government has awarded the Rs 4,500 crore tender for the modernisation of the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali to Tata Semiconductor, Cyient Semiconductor, and Applied Materials for different aspects of the upgradation of the plant, according to tender documents.

While Tata Semiconductor has emerged as the bidder for the upgradation of the 8-inch complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) wafer fabrication, including the utilities, gap analysis, and feasibility study for the same, Cyient has emerged as the successful bidder for supply and qualification of technology intellectual property for radio frequency CMOS.

Applied Materials has emerged as the successful bidder for supply and implementation of the manufacturing execution systems software along with the equipment automation.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, fostering collaboration that benefits both India and the global chip industry,” said Avi Avula, president for Applied Materials India. SCL Mohali, which is among the country’s oldest semiconductor companies, is the only integrated device manufacturing facility in India that provides end-to-end solutions for the development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), optoelectronics devices, and micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) devices encompassing design, fabrication, assembly, packaging, testing, and reliability assurance. Under the Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, the government had set aside roughly 10 per cent of the budget to upgrade SCL machines and the facility to modern standards.