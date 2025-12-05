IndiGo CEO apologises for flight chaos, says ops to stabilise by mid-Dec

IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Friday apologised to passengers for the trouble caused by the carrier's cancellation of over 1,000 flights today, as well as hundreds more over the past few days.

How soon does IndiGo expect flight disruptions to ease?

He said that Saturday is expected to see fewer cancellations, likely below 1,000. However, he added that it will take a few more days for operations to fully stabilise, most likely between December 10 and 15.

“Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So, we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onward,” Elbers said in a video message.

He further thanked India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for providing relief on crew members' weekly rest requirements under the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules. His statements come amid widespread chaos at Indian airports, where IndiGo passengers are facing multiple flight cancellations and sustained delays. The airline operator, which is the largest in the country with around 2,300 daily flights, told the DGCA on Thursday that the operations are being disrupted primarily because of "misjudgment and planning gaps" in the implementation of the FDTL rules.