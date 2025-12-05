Home / Industry / News / IndiGo CEO apologises for flight chaos, says ops to stabilise by mid-Dec

IndiGo CEO apologises for flight chaos, says ops to stabilise by mid-Dec

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised for the unprecedented cancellations and said disruptions should ease from Saturday, with full operational stability expected between December 10 and 15

Pieter Elbers, Indigo ceo
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that it will take a few more days for operations to fully stabilise, most likely between December 10 and 15.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Friday apologised to passengers for the trouble caused by the carrier's cancellation of over 1,000 flights today, as well as hundreds more over the past few days.
 

How soon does IndiGo expect flight disruptions to ease?

He said that Saturday is expected to see fewer cancellations, likely below 1,000. However, he added that it will take a few more days for operations to fully stabilise, most likely between December 10 and 15.
 
“Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So, we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onward,” Elbers said in a video message.

What relief has the DGCA provided under the FDTL rules?

He further thanked India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for providing relief on crew members’ weekly rest requirements under the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules. 
 
His statements come amid widespread chaos at Indian airports, where IndiGo passengers are facing multiple flight cancellations and sustained delays. The airline operator, which is the largest in the country with around 2,300 daily flights, told the DGCA on Thursday that the operations are being disrupted primarily because of “misjudgment and planning gaps” in the implementation of the FDTL rules.

Why were the new crew rest rules rolled back?

It was followed by the DGCA withdrawing its directive barring airlines from substituting leave for crew members’ weekly rest under the rules, which were notified last year in May.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched a high-level inquiry into disruptions to assess what went wrong with IndiGo and determine accountability wherever required.
 
With IndiGo’s troubles mounting, rival airlines, including Air India, Akasa and SpiceJet, have capitalised on the demand, leading to a steep rise in domestic airfares, with some ex-Delhi tickets going above ₹1 lakh.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt awards ₹4,500 crore SCL Mohali upgrade tender to Tata, Cyient, AMAT

RBI's 25-bps repo rate cut may revive housing demand as EMIs ease

Premium

Qcom drives 45% of festive purchases in 2025: WPP Media, Meta report

LS clears bill to impose cess on pan masala units for health, security

IndiGo apologises for disruptions, offers refunds and full waiver to flyers

Topics :IndiGo faresIndiGo AirlinesIndiGoDGCACivil Aviation MinistryBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story