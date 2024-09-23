Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Foxconn, Stellantis JV set up R&D for auto semiconductors tech in India

Foxconn, Stellantis JV set up R&D for auto semiconductors tech in India

Foxconn is in process of setting up its electric vehicle manufacturing plant as well as has plans to set up a battery manufacturing unit for electric vehicles

semiconductor
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foxconn-backed automotive technology company SiliconAuto has set up its research and development centre in Bengaluru which will focus on semiconductor product design and system-on-chip development for the automotive sector.

SiliconAuto is a joint venture between the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This new centre embodies SiliconAuto's commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. Our India team is set to drive forward our vision of a smarter and safer future for transportation. Bangalore, with its rich talent pool and thriving tech ecosystem, is the perfect location for our new design centre," SiliconAuto CEO, Gene Liu said in a statement.

Foxconn India representative V Lee, in a social media post, said the R&D centre is poised to accelerate the company's innovative capabilities in the development of cuttiedge automotive technologies and solutions for the automotive industry, including Stellantis.

Foxconn is in process of setting up its electric vehicle manufacturing plant as well as has plans to set up a battery manufacturing unit for electric vehicles.

In a statement, SiliconAuto said that the India design centre will focus on the development of next-generation semiconductor solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving and connected car technologies.

More From This Section

Price hikes improve margins for diagnostic labs amid online competition

Indian real estate to grow to $10 trillion market by 2047: Report

Next meeting of IPEF's Supply Chain Council in Dec: Commerce ministry

97% of cities, 80% population covered by 5G: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Financial institutions plan to raise up to Rs 8,750 cr via bonds Tuesday

"With this expansion, SiliconAuto reaffirms its commitment to India as a key market for talent and technological advancements.

"The company plans to recruit top engineers and designers, further strengthening its team and contributing to India's rapidly growing automotive ecosystem," the statement said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foxconn-HCL joint venture secures land for semiconductor plant in Noida

A look at major labour strikes at India operations of global companies

Made-in-India iPhone 16 series to hit global markets within days of launch

Apple's key manpower supplier Layam Group plans IPO next fiscal year

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka vie to host Foxconn's new facilities

Topics :Foxconnjoint ventures in Indiasemiconductor industryTechnology integration

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story