Home / Industry / News / Fresh formal job creation dips to 7-month low in October, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation dips to 7-month low in October, shows EPFO data

The share of women also increased marginally to 26.4 per cent (204,408) in October as compared to 25.2 per cent in September

Shiva Rajora New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Growth in fresh formal job creation slowed for the third consecutive month to decline to a seven-month low in October, signalling a downturn in the labour markets this financial year. The number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) declined by 16.7 per cent to 772,084 in October from 926,934 in September, shows the latest payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday.

Earlier in March this year, 757,792 subscribers had joined the EPF.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Of the 772,084 new EPF subscribers in October, the share of young people belonging to the 18-28 age group marginally increased to 68.7 per cent (530,884) in October from 68.5 per cent in the previous month. This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness. However, the share of subscribers belonging to the 'more than 35' age group declined to 15.9 per cent from 16.1 per cent during the same time period.

Besides, the share of women also increased marginally to 26.4 per cent (204,408) in October as compared to 25.2 per cent in September.

Meanwhile, the net payroll additions—calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of exits, and the return of old subscribers—slightly increased by 1 per cent to 1.53 million in October from 1.51 million in September. The net monthly payroll numbers are, however, provisional in nature and are often revised sharply the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure has greater certitude than net additions.


The stagnation in net payroll additions was due to a decline in the number of people who exited the EPFO but rejoined it during the month. The data showed that nearly 1.11 million members exited and rejoined EPFO, as compared to 1.28 million in September. These members are those that opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus extending their social security protection with the social security organisation.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder of TeamLease Services, says the big corporates and firms are trying to rationalise their workforce as they battle declining revenues, inefficiencies in the workforce and muted demand.

“Hirings in the technology and knowledge sector have been muted this year and these sectors form a bulk of the formal workforce in India,” she added.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which conducts its own Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS), the labour markets fared poorly in October, as the unemployment rate rose to 10.09 per cent in October from 7.09 per cent in September, aided by a sharp jump in rural unemployment rate to 10.82 per cent from 6.2 per cent.

The monthly data released by the EPFO is part of the government’s effort to track formal-sector employment by using payrolls as an instrument. Since April 2018, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has been bringing out employment-related statistics in the formal sector, covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers under the EPF Scheme, Employees’ State Insurance Scheme, and the National Pension System.

Also Read

New formal job creation at 4-month high in April, shows EPFO data

Fresh Formal job creation slows down in May, shows EPFO data

10% fewer fresh formal jobs created in Apr-Sep period, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation slows to 1.02 mn in July, shows EPFO data

Reliance Jio gains 3.47 mn, Vi loses 0.74 mn users in September: Trai

India set to launch first-ever offshore mineral auction in Q1 FY24

Year-ender 2023: 5 Women who created history in their respective fields

Working professionals have job redundancy fears over emerging tech: Report

Realty firm K Raheja Corp Homes sees strong buyer demand from West India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :jobsEPFOformal jobs in IndiaJob creation in indiaEmployees Provident Fund

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story