Fssai launches project to check microplastic contamination in food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai) on Sunday launched a project to tackle microplastic contamination in food and develop methods to detect it.

The food regulator, through the project, will develop standard protocols for analysis of micro/nano-plastic, conduct intra- and inter-laboratory comparisons, and generate data on microplastic exposure levels among consumers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“While global studies have highlighted the presence of microplastics in various foods, it is imperative to generate reliable data specific to India. This project will help understand the extent of microplastic contamination in Indian food and guide the formulation of effective regulations and safety standards to protect public health,” Fssai stated in a release.

The project to develop and validate analytical methods for detecting micro and nano-plastics in various food products, and assess their prevalence and exposure levels in India started in March, the statement said.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (Fao) had recently highlighted the presence of microplastics in common food items such as sugar and salt.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (Lucknow), ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (Kochi), and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani).