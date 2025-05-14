FWICE, AICWA ask film producers to boycott Turkiye for movie shooting

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday appealed to Indian artistes and producers to boycott Turkiye as a shooting destination in the wake of its pro-Pakistan stance.

Later in the day, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also announced a complete boycott of Turkiye for film shoots and other cultural collaborations.

The development comes after Turkiye criticised India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad had also used Turkish drones in the conflict.

Following its support to Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across India, with online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo issuing advisories against visiting the country.

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests," the FWICE said in statement.

"We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference," the federation further said.

The FWICE said it hopes the Indian film community will "respect this appeal in the larger national interest".

Also Read

In a statement shared on X, the AICWA said no Bollywood or Indian film project will be shot in Turkiye, effective immediately. No Indian producers, production houses, directors, or financiers will be allowed to take any film, television, or digital content projects to the country, it added.

"Turkish actors, filmmakers, production houses, and other creative professionals will no longer be permitted to work in the Indian entertainment industry. Any existing contracts or agreements with Turkish entities must be reviewed and, where possible, terminated.

"AICWA will closely monitor the activities of Indian film professionals and organisations to ensure compliance with this directive," the statement read.

Strict action will be taken against any individual or entity found violating the decision of the AICWA, it added.

Not only Turkiye, India's trade relations with Azerbaijan is also expected to come under strain due to Baku backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.