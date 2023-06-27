Home / Industry / News / Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

The list will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, strategic planning, and investment decisions in the mining sector

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
In a significant move towards reducing import dependencies and strengthening supply chain resilience, the Centre will unveil a “critical minerals list for India."
The unveiling of this list marks a pivotal milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and security in the realm of mineral resources, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

The critical minerals list will be released by Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in the presence of Minister of State for Mines, Coal and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve and other dignitaries.
The ceremony will be held at the India International Centre, New Delhi on June 28.

According to the ministry, this meticulously compiled list is designed to identify and prioritise minerals that are essential for various industrial sectors such as high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport, and defence.
The list will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, strategic planning and investment decisions in the mining sector, said the ministry.

This initiative aligns with the larger vision of achieving ‘net zero’ target for India through the government's commitment to creating a robust and resilient mineral sector, it added.
India recently became the newest partner in the coveted Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), a US-led collaboration of 14 countries that aims to catalyse public and private investment in critical mineral supply chains globally.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

