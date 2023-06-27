Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India



The unveiling of this list marks a pivotal milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and security in the realm of mineral resources, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement. In a significant move towards reducing import dependencies and strengthening supply chain resilience, the Centre will unveil a “critical minerals list for India."



The ceremony will be held at the India International Centre, New Delhi on June 28. The critical minerals list will be released by Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in the presence of Minister of State for Mines, Coal and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve and other dignitaries.



The list will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, strategic planning and investment decisions in the mining sector, said the ministry. According to the ministry, this meticulously compiled list is designed to identify and prioritise minerals that are essential for various industrial sectors such as high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport, and defence.