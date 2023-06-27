West Asian carriers vs Air India & IndiGo: A dogfight in the global skies

Industry estimates suggest 30 to 35 per cent of Indian passengers travelling to UAE make onward journeys to the US or Europe. That is the business that Air India and IndiGo (in Europe and Southeast Asia) want to grab. That is the business that Indian carriers lost because they lack wide-body aircraft to ply such routes. Emirates, for instance, has 96 flights to the US every week covering 11 destinations; Air India has roughly 44 a week to five cities. Etihad has flights from Abu Dhabi to 22 locations in Europe; Air India to seven cities and IndiGo has one (to Istanbul). Between January and March 2023, 300,000-400,000 Indians travelled to the US and Europe with a stopover in West Asian cities.

“Giving access is one thing. But West Asian carriers have exploited it to dump fares on the Indian sector because they get jet fuel at low cost, as they are from major oil-producing states. Then they consolidate capacity from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other South Asian destinations in UAE’s cities and fly passengers onwards to US and Europe. Bilaterals have only helped them,” said a senior executive of a leading domestic carrier.