Micron to make chips for domestic, global markets at its Gujarat facility

The chips that will be manufactured in Micron's Gujarat facility will be shipped to both domestic and international customers, said CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra said on Friday.

He was speaking at the annual semiconductor conference in Gujarat.

"I am proud to be here today to represent the company's commitment to building a semiconductor test facility right here in Gujarat. It is a first for India and the first major semiconductor company investment in the nation," Mehrotra was quoted as saying by The Economic Times (ET).

The CEO also stated that Micron is proud of its ability to build a team of over 3,000 engineers in India in just a few years.

"Today, Micron has over 40,000 team members worldwide. We have operations in 17 different countries and we are proud to have built a team of more than 3,000 in India in just a few years," he added.

Mehrotra also said that the Gujarat facility is expected to create up to 5,000 jobs.

"We estimate that our project in Gujarat will generate nearly 5,000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 jobs in the community. We hope that this investment will serve as a catalyst for other investments in the sector," he added.

In reference to digital India and Make in India, he stated that the initiatives are creating a truly transformative energy that will continue to drive positive progress.

Earlier on June 22, the American chipmaker announced a $825 million investment in its first chip assembly and testing facility in Gujarat.

With support from the Centre and Gujarat govt, the total investment in the factory will be $2.75 billion, Micron had said.

Of this, 50 per cent of the contribution will come from the Centre and 20 per cent from Gujarat.

The Cabinet had okayed the project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday invited global semiconductor majors to come and invest in India. He said that whosoever comes forward will have a 'first mover's advantage'.

He also said that India is emerging as a trusted partner in the global chip supply chain.

"It is not just India's needs, the world needs a trusted and reliable chip supply chain. Who can be that trusted partner if not the largest democracy," said PM Modi.