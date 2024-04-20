Home / Industry / News / Gems, jeweller exports in FY24 dip by 12.17% to Rs 2.65 trillion: GJEPC

Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds dipped by 13.79 per cent Rs 11,611.25 crores (USD 1,402.3 million in FY24 compared to Rs 13,468.32 crore (USD 1,680.22 million) of FY23

Jewellery, Art Work
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Gems and jewellery exports declined by 12.17 per cent to Rs 2,65,187.95 crore (USD 32,022.08 million) during 2023-24, compared to the previous financial year due to high interest rates in the US and slow recovery in China, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data showed.

Gems and jewellery exports in FY23 stood at Rs 3,01,925.97 crore (USD 37,646.17 million), according to GJEPC data.

"The last financial year was very challenging for all product categories. This was mainly due to slowdown in the US, India's biggest export market in the segment, due to high interest rates. Also, slow recovery in China post Covid-19," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.
 

Meanwhile, the overall exports of Cut and Polished diamonds declined by 25.23 per cent during FY24 to Rs 1,32,128.29 crores (USD 15,966.47 million) compared to Rs 1,76,716.06 crores (USD 22,046.9 million) for the same period of previous year.

Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds dipped by 13.79 per cent Rs 11,611.25 crores (USD 1,402.3 million in FY24 compared to Rs 13,468.32 crore (USD 1,680.22 million) of FY23.

However, according to the provisional export of total gold jewellery witnessed a growth of 20.57 per cent at Rs 92,346.19 crore (USD 11,140.780 million) in FY24 against Rs 76,589.94 crore (USD 9,538.84 million) in the previous year.

Provisional gross export of silver jewellery dipped by 43 per cent in FY24 at Rs 13,406.1 crores (USD 1,616.42 million) from Rs 23,556.71 crores (USD 2939.9 million) in FY23.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

