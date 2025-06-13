Gensol Engineering admitted to insolvency by NCLT on Ireda petition

Earlier, the NCLT's Ahmedabad bench had approved a request from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to freeze the assets, bank accounts, and lockers of Gensol Engineering and 37 related entities, following accusations of corporate fraud and mismanagement.

This follows an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into Gensol Engineering, a firm associated with BluSmart, which allegedly misused over ₹200 crore allocated for purchasing electric vehicles. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has declined to unfreeze the assets, bank accounts, and lockers of Gensol Engineering and its associated entities.

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Gensol Engineering Limited to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) on a petition filed by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda).