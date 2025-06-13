Home / Industry / News / Gensol Engineering admitted to insolvency by NCLT on Ireda petition

Gensol Engineering admitted to insolvency by NCLT on Ireda petition

The Ahmedabad NCLT has admitted Gensol Engineering to insolvency proceedings after a petition by Ireda

Gensol, Gensol engineering
Gensol engineering (Photo: X@GensolGroup)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Gensol Engineering Limited to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) on a petition filed by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda).   
Earlier, the NCLT's Ahmedabad bench had approved a request from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to freeze the assets, bank accounts, and lockers of Gensol Engineering and 37 related entities, following accusations of corporate fraud and mismanagement.
 
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has declined to unfreeze the assets, bank accounts, and lockers of Gensol Engineering and its associated entities.    
This follows an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into Gensol Engineering, a firm associated with BluSmart, which allegedly misused over ₹200 crore allocated for purchasing electric vehicles.
 
Sebi has prohibited BluSmart promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from holding board positions and accessing the securities market, accusing them of diverting vehicle financing loans to real estate transactions. 
Sebi alleges ₹262 crore diverted from EV loan funds
 
Sebi has alleged that around ₹262 crore -- part of the ₹978 crore in loans given to Gensol Engineering by Ireda and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) -- was misused. The funds were meant for the purchase of 6,400 electric vehicles (EVs) to be leased to BluSmart, but only 4,704 EVs were actually bought. According to Sebi, the money was routed through Go-Auto Pvt Ltd, Gensol’s EV supplier, and diverted to companies controlled by the Jaggi brothers. 
     (More details awaited)  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Services generates bulk of India's jobs, increases gap with manufacturing

Reliance Jio widens lead over Vodafone Idea across key telecom circles

Premium

Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Big 4 ramping up hiring for tech, biz consulting: Amrop India Study

Premium

China's rare earth export curbs: Battery recyclers look to mine opportunity

Topics :Gensol groupNCLTIREDAInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story