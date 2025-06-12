Home / Industry / News / Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Mulling phaseout of old coaches as retrofitting technically tough, says top official

Mumbai local train
premium
Currently, passengers in crowded trains travel on footboards in the hundreds in every train.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Railways is mulling expediting completion of the capacity expansion work of the Mumbai suburban rail network — which will allow it to increase daily trains to 4,500 — after four passengers died after falling off an overcrowded train this week, a top government official said.
 
“Currently, around 3,200-3,400 trains run every day on the Mumbai suburban network. There are capacity expansion projects worth ₹16,000 crore underway in Mumbai local network and these will start getting commissioned by the end of the year. Once all the sanctioned works have been commissioned and we have the added capacity, railways will be in a position to run 4,500 trains daily,” said the official.
 
Currently, passengers in crowded trains travel on footboards in the hundreds in every train. The government announced after the incident its plans to eliminate open coach doors in all trains.
 
While it also said that it was exploring possibilities to retrofit existing Mumbai locals with automatic doors, the ministry of railways has prima facie found that it was technically challenging and may decide to phase out old rakes rather than retrofitting.
 
“Retrofitting is looking difficult right now, the gap between the doors of existing rakes is different from the standard dimensions of automatic doors. Since it’s a safety item, developing a new door will take two to three years with regulation and certification. There are 250 rakes currently, these will be phased out as new trains are built,” the official quoted above said.
 
Other officials in the know said that attempts to retrofit existing rakes will still be made, but may not immediately see success.
Sources did not immediately confirm whether old coaches will be replaced before the expiry of their codal life or afterwards.
 
“Safety of passengers is the top priority, so the ministry will spend whatever is needed to replace old open-door coaches as soon as it can,” the official said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Big 4 ramping up hiring for tech, biz consulting: Amrop India Study

Premium

China's rare earth export curbs: Battery recyclers look to mine opportunity

Indian consumer seeking attractive pricing: Trent Chairman Noel Tata

Mhada invites tenders for cluster redevelopment of Kamathipura, Mumbai

Rajasthan HC refuses IHCL plea on land use dues to Jai Mahal Palace Hotel

Topics :Railway MinistryIndian RailwaysMumbaiMumbai local trainrail infrastructure

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story