Home / Industry / News / Services generates bulk of India's jobs, increases gap with manufacturing

Services generates bulk of India's jobs, increases gap with manufacturing

Services employment creation has been robust in FY25 amid concern over impact of artificial intelligence

job, job hunt, job search
premium
India needs to create around 8 million jobs a year for its growing working age population
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid the doom and gloom about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the software industry, the services sector still carries the burden of job creation in India.
 
For every job created by the manufacturing sector in FY25, services generated nearly three, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy surveys. Manufacturing jobs are important because they are seen as a way to provide gainful employment to a large number of individuals who may have low education levels. The gap between the share of services and manufacturing jobs is increasing. 
 
More than 700,000 jobs were added in information technology (IT) and related fields in FY25. The industry comprises less than one per cent of overall employment. But the services sector extends beyond IT. Health care, for example, accounted for a slightly larger share of employment and added over 830,000 new jobs. Other additions were in wholesale and retail trading (17.1 per cent of total employment; added 1.9 million new jobs), and personal and non-professional services (8.1 per cent of total employment; added 4.6 million new jobs). 
 
The share of manufacturing in India’s total employment is lower than many of the country’s peers, like China and Russia. That’s going by the government figures used by the International Labour Organization. India also trails Viet Nam and Indonesia, and lower-middle income group countries. 
 
Indian manufacturing added 4.5 million jobs in FY25. The largest additions were in the metal industry (1.3 million jobs) and machinery manufacturing (1.2 million). Manufacturing segments which saw job losses include footwear, chemical industries, handicrafts, cement, and tiles and related materials. The decline ranged between 40,000 to 250,000 jobs lost over the previous year.
 
India needs to create around 8 million jobs a year for its growing working age population, according to calculations in Economic Survey 2023-24. That is the equivalent of creating as many jobs as the entire population of Switzerland (8.88 million people), every year repeatedly for the next ten years. 
 
As many as 15.4 million jobs were added in FY25, similar to the previous year. But net addition since FY17, after accounting for job losses including during the pandemic, is 13.7 million.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Jio widens lead over Vodafone Idea across key telecom circles

Premium

Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Big 4 ramping up hiring for tech, biz consulting: Amrop India Study

Premium

China's rare earth export curbs: Battery recyclers look to mine opportunity

Indian consumer seeking attractive pricing: Trent Chairman Noel Tata

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBS Number WiseIndia services sectorservices sectorsmanufacturing jobsJobs in India

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story