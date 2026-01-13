Global cooperation vital for critical minerals supply chains: Vaishnaw

India, along with other countries across the globe, will need to work together to build a resilient supply chain of critical minerals, Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw, who is in the US to attend a ministerial meeting focused on resilience in the supply chain of critical minerals, said participants discussed their experience with rare-earth minerals, including the steps they are taking to improve refining and processing of mineral ores so that these raw materials “can be secured in the long term in a sustainable manner”.

Apart from these, the participating countries also discussed funding new projects, sharing the latest technology, and recycling these minerals from waste products.