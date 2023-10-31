Home / Industry / News / Global real estate fundraising slumps 71% with interest rate risk

Global real estate fundraising slumps 71% with interest rate risk

Around the world, $18.2 billion was raised by 61 funds in the three months through September, a 71% decline from the second quarter, when 117 funds raised $63.4 billion

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Alicia Clanton


Private real estate fundraising plunged in the third quarter as higher interest rates cooled investor appetites for risk.
 
Around the world, $18.2 billion was raised by 61 funds in the three months through September, a 71% decline from the second quarter, when 117 funds raised $63.4 billion, according to a report by Preqin. It was the slowest rate of fund closures in the present cycle of interest-rate increases, the research firm said.

Real Estate Fundraising Tumbles | Third-quarter total was 71% less than in the previous three months
Property markets around the world are in turmoil as interest-rate hikes by central banks have increased the cost of borrowing. At the same time, valuations have dropped for some property types, decreasing the returns investors can expect — especially for offices, which have been battered by the rise of remote work.

“Investment opportunities that can offer a stable positive net income stream and a clear investment exit route are very scarce,” said Henry Lam, associate vice president of research insights at Preqin. “Market players tend to take a wait-and-see approach, until the future pathway of interest rates is more certain.”

North America-focused funds accounted for the largest share of global fundraising in the third quarter, yet their proportion declined to 70% from 81% in the previous three months, according to the report. The Asia-Pacific region’s share increased to 24%. Japan, where borrowing costs remained low, was particularly attractive to investors, Preqin said. 

Funds focused on Europe and the rest of the world raised just 6% of the total capital in the third quarter. 

The dollar value of global property transactions slipped to $26.9 billion in the third quarter from $31.9 billion in the three months through June, Preqin said. Office sales declined 20%. Industrial and residential buildings traded most actively, with deals falling only 3.2% and 6.3%, respectively. 

Uncertainty over interest rates will continue to weigh on real estate fundraising and transactions, according to Preqin, though investors will seek out property types or markets that promise more-certain returns.

“In the short term, say the coming one or two quarters, investment sentiment for real estate will remain subdued,” Lam said. “And global fundraising and deal-making are likely to remain quiet.”

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Sizzling rally in Indian property stocks seen extending over cuts on rates

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

PropVR partners Unreal Engine to develop 3D solutions for realty sector

Registration of properties in Mumbai up 26% to 10,607 units in Oct

No corporate has sought furniture to help employees in work: Godrej Interio

Significant increase in demand for AI, blockchain talent in India: Report

Will raise viability gap funding to 35% for RE: Int'l Solar Alliance

Power Mech Projects bags Rs 355 cr order from BHEL for trial operations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real Estate Realty

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story