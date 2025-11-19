Ventive Hospitality to invest ₹2,000 crore to expand leisure portfolio

With a capital expenditure capacity of around Rs 2,000 crore for a period of five years, Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality plans to scale its presence in more leisure destinations in India after its recent acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort from Soham Leisure Ventures.

This follows the hotel asset management firm investing over Rs 110 crore in Soham Leisure Ventures, as per its stock exchange filing. In July, it had announced a partnership with global hotel brand Marriott International for seven luxury and upscale hotels in India and Sri Lanka, adding 1,548 rooms to its portfolio. Currently, the company has 2,140 keys across 12 operational hotels, with hotel brands such as Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, Minor Hotels, and Atmosphere Core.

Ventive Hospitality, told Business Standard. "We are actually looking at turning around this resort (Hilton Goa Resort) with repositioning or maybe rebranding it. The property overlooks the Nerul river, and there will also be construction of additional rooms there, and there will be some branded villas that we have on our 4-acre land parcel that came along with the deal," Ranjit Batra, chief executive officer of told Business Standard. "We will look at other cities and leisure destinations. We feel leisure is a place still worth tapping into because everyone is doing similar stuff in leisure, but we want to be one step ahead with creativity and a little bit of imagination, creating a vibe, which is missing right now in this segment."

Batra added that the company has a target of having 4,000 keys in the coming years and that the capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore will be mainly funded through internal accruals. According to its investment presentation, development and acquisition strategy has driven two times growth for the company over the last five years, and its plan is to repeat this momentum over the next five years. “Early stage of development are of 270 keys with a capex of Rs 750 crore. Besides that, we have the ROFO pipeline of 1,114 keys with a capex of about Rs 1,200 crore. We are also moving on to the acquisition mode of Soho House India,” he added.