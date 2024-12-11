Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / MCA offers e-adjudication, e-consultation to boost stakeholder confidence

MCA offers e-adjudication, e-consultation to boost stakeholder confidence

The introduction of e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms aims to simplify legal procedures, improve stakeholders' experience, and bolster India's ranking in the ease of doing business

Parliament, New Parliament
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has introduced e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms to streamline legal proceedings and foster a more business-friendly regulatory environment, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the ASSOCHAM-ACCA Global Summit on Responsible Corporate Governance and Sustainability Reporting, Anita Shah Akella, CEO of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Joint Secretary at MCA, highlighted the government's commitment to balancing corporate integrity with economic dynamism.

The introduction of e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms aims to simplify legal procedures, improve stakeholders' experience, and bolster India's ranking in the ease of doing business.

"We are moving more towards an ease of doing business era, and an ease of exit of business doing era," she said.

The corporate affairs ministry has decriminalised various offences under the Companies Act, 2013, marking a significant shift towards a regulatory framework that encourages entrepreneurial activity.

In addition, amendments to the Competition Act, have strengthened mechanisms to deter anti-competitive practices, further ensuring fair play in the market.

More From This Section

Premium

After QSR, Bhartias and Jaipurias to battle it out in soft drink space

'Pressure' from India Inc to raise duties: Industry secretary Bhatia

Premium

Centre grants one year extension for select IT hardware import system

Expect same high growth momentum to continue in 2025, says Toyota

Hindustan Unilever appoints Vivek Mittal as ED legal and corporate affairs

Akella underscored the government's focus on creating an investment-friendly environment.

"India is being positioned as a global destination for investment and business growth. The aim is to attract global players to invest, operate, and generate sustainable profits here," she said.

Acknowledging the crucial role of the domestic industry, particularly MSMEs, Anita Shah Akella emphasised the importance of providing targeted support.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Internship Scheme: Launch delayed; applicants awaiting revised timeline

Corporate exits now happening in 70-90 days under C-PACE, says govt in LS

Creditors recover Rs 3.55 trn through resolution of 1,068 cases till Sep

Premium

Aligning with global audit norms key to Viksit Bharat vision: NFRA Chairman

Premium

NFRA gets legal opinion on ICAI's powers to issue audit standards

Topics :Ministry of Corporate Affairsindian governmentIndian corporatesBJPIndian companies

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story