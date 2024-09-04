Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt eases import norms for raw, calcined pet coke to cater domestic demand

Govt eases import norms for raw, calcined pet coke to cater domestic demand

Import of RPC (raw pet coke) and CPC (calcined pet coke) shall be permitted to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium industry

Pet Coke ban
Pet coke is used for fuel purposes.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Wednesday eased import norms for raw and calcined pet coke and permitted the inbound shipments to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium and other industries.

Earlier, it was allowed only for the aluminium industry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Import of RPC (raw pet coke) and CPC (calcined pet coke) shall be permitted to cater entirely to the domestic needs of aluminium industry and other industries," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Pet coke is used for fuel purposes.

In a separate notification, it said that Odisha's forest, environment and climate change department has been allowed additional time of 12 months for export of red sanders heart wood in log form.

This wood is an endangered species of flora protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

More From This Section

Air proximity incidents have reduced by 25% in 2 years, says DGCA

NFRA, ICAI can resolve differences over auditing practice, says official

India's hospitality sector attracts $93 million investment in H1 of 2024

DGCA's annual review shows improvement in India's air travel safety record

Generative AI triggers rise of Gen Z, millennial mentors in India Inc

Red sanders is found mainly in the Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region and parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The wood has huge demand abroad, especially in China and Japan, where it commands a good price.

It is a valued item in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and East Asia.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Equity mutual fund asset boom drives surge in distributor commission

FAME-III will be rolled out in next two months: Union minister Kumaraswamy

Pre-institution mediation must for counter-claims in commercial cases: HC

Flipkart launches 11 fulfilment centres, expects to create over 100k jobs

Farmers body AIKCC urges state govts to frame comprehensive agri policy

Topics :pet cokepet coke importsAluminium industry

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story