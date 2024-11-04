India's semiconductor design sector booms despite Q2 hiring dip: Report

A recent report by talent solutions provider Careernet shows a 7 per cent drop in open job positions within Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India engaged in semiconductor design in Q2 FY25, due to global economic challenges and cautious hiring by large multinationals. However, the sector remains optimistic, continuing to hire to meet the growing demand for advanced technologies like quantum computing and nanotechnology.

The report points to high demand for specialised roles across design, manufacturing, and R&D as essential to the sector’s future growth. Key positions include design engineers, verification engineers, system architects, and emerging roles in materials science, quantum computing, and nanotechnology, highlighting the industry’s increasing demand for niche expertise.

India’s rise in semiconductor design

India has emerged as a global leader in semiconductor design, experiencing significant growth over the past two decades. Leading international companies have been establishing research and development (R&D) innovation centres across India, drawn by the country’s exceptional design talent. India is home to around 20 per cent of the world’s semiconductor design engineers and boasts of an ecosystem known for high volumes of design patents and intellectual property rights (IPR) registrations.

According to Careernet, semiconductor design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) now comprise roughly 4 per cent of India’s overall GCC landscape, growing at an impressive average rate of 7 per cent annually. By the first half of 2024, more than 180 semiconductor design GCCs employed an estimated 110,000 professionals. Government initiatives, such as the India Semiconductor Mission, have catalysed this expansion, attracting both significant investment and top talent.

US dominates the semiconductor landscape

The US remain the dominant influence on India’s semiconductor sector, with 69 per cent of the multinational companies headquartered there, driving India’s semiconductor landscape through continued investment, partnerships, and expansions in design and R&D. Bengaluru leads as the primary hub for semiconductor design GCCs, hosting 57 per cent of the GCC units and 61 per cent of total talent, affirming its reputation as India’s Silicon Valley. Hyderabad follows with 17 per cent of units and 21 per cent of talent, while other metropolitan areas like Pune, Chennai, and Delhi NCR contribute to the industry’s diversification.

Additionally, Careernet’s report highlights a trend towards geographical diversification, with 59 per cent of semiconductor GCCs expanding to multiple locations. Nearly 38 per cent of these centres now operate across three or more locations, suggesting a growing geographic footprint.

Stats on Global Capability Centres in India

57%

Bengaluru’s share of Global Capability Centres in India

61%

Proportion of India’s total GCC talent based in Bengaluru

17%

Hyderabad’s share of Global Capability Centres in India

21%

Proportion of India’s total GCC talent based in Hyderabad

41%

Share of India’s GCCs in semiconductor design operating from a single location

59%

Share of India’s GCCs in semiconductor design that expanded to multiple locations

47%

Global Capability Centres in India employing fewer than 1,000 people

44%

Global Capability Centres in India employing between 1,000 to 5,000 individuals

Semiconductor design sector poised for growth

Commenting on the trends, Neelabh Shukla, chief business officer at Careernet, said the semiconductor design sector is set for expansion, driven by increasing demand across smartphones, electric vehicles, and other tech innovations. “India’s design talent pool is anticipated to grow substantially, with numerous job opportunities projected to emerge over the next five years. The overall dip in demand in Q2 indicates a temporary slowdown, however, there is the continued need for skilled talent in the sector,” said Shukla.

“Government policies, such as the India Semiconductor Mission and Production Linked Incentive schemes, are further accelerating growth, attracting investments, and ensuring that the country’s semiconductor design industry is prepared for global challenges,” Shukla said.

While India’s semiconductor industry is broadening its reach, it remains concentrated in high-skill, specialised sectors rather than large-scale employment. The shift towards multi-location operations suggests ample room for growth, both in geographic scope and workforce scale, solidifying India’s standing as a formidable force in global semiconductor design.