Stress, isolation, burnout: The hidden cost of festive boom on gig workers

The festive season, marked by a surge in consumer activity, brings unique pressures for gig workers, especially those employed by major companies in sectors like delivery, ride-sharing, and hospitality. With increased demands, gig workers face an intensified workload that often compromises their mental and physical health. However companies can and should adopt proactive strategies to support their gig workforce during these high-stress periods.

The concept of gig work — where workers are compensated per task or service rather than through stable employment — has rapidly expanded since the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, recognition of gig workers’ challenges has not kept pace. Gig workers are frequently seen as entrepreneurs, managing their own schedules and responsibilities. In reality, many work long, gruelling hours without breaks, motivated by the need to meet tight targets. This pressure mounts further during the festive season when demand spikes.

Studies have consistently shown that gig workers experience significant stressors impacting their health, particularly mental wellbeing. During festive periods, these pressures are amplified: eCommerce booms, travel spikes, and consumer demand surges. For migrant gig workers, the inability to travel home to celebrate with family compounds the emotional toll, adding to feelings of isolation.

Ashwin Naik, co-founder and chief executive of Manah Wellness said, “Such stressful situations can be detrimental to their mental wellbeing. They can potentially experience symptoms of issues such as stress, anxiety, panic, or even depression.” To address this, companies that rely on gig workers must prioritise their wellbeing, creating an environment of inclusion and support.

Here are six effective measures organisations can implement to make a difference:

1. Prioritise communication: Establishing regular check-ins, recognising contributions, and fostering open communication channels can make gig workers feel valued. Consistent engagement boosts self-esteem and fosters a sense of belonging within the organisational ecosystem.

More From This Section

2. Promote mental health awareness: Knowledge-sharing platforms can educate gig workers about mental wellbeing, the benefits of self-care, and simple practices they can integrate into busy schedules.

3. Provide assessment tools: Digital mental health assessments allow gig workers to monitor their stress levels and seek timely interventions if needed.

4. Offer mobile-friendly wellbeing tools: Practical tools like meditation guides, calming music, and gamified mental health resources accessible via mobile devices can help gig workers manage stress during short breaks.

5. Incorporate soft skills training: Short, mobile-friendly sessions on skills such as emotion regulation, effective communication, relationship management, and financial literacy can empower gig workers, boosting resilience.

6. Ensure access to professional support: Companies should connect gig workers to mental health professionals, offering them accessible avenues for support when facing overwhelming challenges.

By embracing these strategies, partner organisations can mitigate the impact of the festive workload on gig workers’ mental health, fostering a more supportive, inclusive environment. As festive demand continues to shape the gig economy, addressing these workers’ unique needs is not just beneficial for their health but essential for sustainable productivity and growth.