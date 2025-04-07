Govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹2/ltr; retail prices unchanged

The Government of India, on Monday, raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre, according to an official notification by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.The order stated that the change will take effect from April 8. The excise duty on petrol was increased to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10, according to the order.While the excise duty has been increased, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has confirmed that there will be no burden on the common man as there will be no increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel.Earlier in December 2024, the government had scrapped the windfall profit tax on domestic crude and fuel exports, first imposed on July 1, 2022, amid falling global oil prices.