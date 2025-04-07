Hyatt to expand India footprint with 6 hotels, 1 new brand in 2025

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed Hyatt Hotels plans to add 1,350 keys to its India portfolio with the opening of six new hotels in the country this year, as it remains focused on the luxury and leisure segment to aid growth.

The hospitality chain will focus on its lifestyle brands like JdV and Andaz, and intends to bring its recently-acquired lifestyle brand Standard Hotels to the country.

“Standard hotels is an amazing brand for India and I’m very excited and eager to bring it here if the right opportunity comes up. We have the perfect market in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru and the right age group for it,” Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels, told Business Standard.

Meanwhile, the six new hotels this year will come up in Ghaziabad, Kasauli, Kochi, Bhopal, Vithalapur and Jaipur.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to build on this momentum with even more aggressive expansion plans, and a goal of 100 hotels in India within the next five years,” Sharma said. It currently has 50 properties in the country.

With nine brands in India currently, Hyatt will also be launching its tenth brand – Destination – this year in Jaipur and Jim Corbett. The hotel management company has identified five cornerstones of growth – luxury, loyalty, leisure, lifestyle, and wellness.

Under its luxury segment, the company has three new Alila properties in the development stage currently in Igatpuri (Maharashtra), Coorg and Lansdowne. Also in the pipeline is the opening of the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace in Bhopal– its first Unbound Collection property, which has been pushed to 2026.

“Lifestyle is a big focus. We have doubled our luxury portfolio, tripled our resort portfolio, and grown the lifestyle portfolio five-fold. That is a strategic transformation we have undertaken,” he said.

In the year gone by, the company witnessed a strong double digit growth across performance metrics like signings and RevPAR (revenue per available room). In 2023, RevPAR for Hyatt Hotels in the region saw a 33 per cent year-on-year growth.

“Hyatt has the third-largest footprint in the world in India and it is one of our largest fastest-growing markets in the world,” Sharma said.