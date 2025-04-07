Home / Industry / News / Hyatt to expand India footprint with 6 hotels, 1 new brand in 2025

Hyatt to expand India footprint with 6 hotels, 1 new brand in 2025

The hospitality chain will focus on its lifestyle brands like JdV and Andaz, and intends to bring its recently-acquired lifestyle brand Standard Hotels to the country

Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels
Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed Hyatt Hotels plans to add 1,350 keys to its India portfolio with the opening of six new hotels in the country this year, as it remains focused on the luxury and leisure segment to aid growth.
  The hospitality chain will focus on its lifestyle brands like JdV and Andaz, and intends to bring its recently-acquired lifestyle brand Standard Hotels to the country.
 
“Standard hotels is an amazing brand for India and I’m very excited and eager to bring it here if the right opportunity comes up. We have the perfect market in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru and the right age group for it,” Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels, told Business Standard.
 
Meanwhile, the six new hotels this year will come up in Ghaziabad, Kasauli, Kochi, Bhopal, Vithalapur and Jaipur.
 
“As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to build on this momentum with even more aggressive expansion plans, and a goal of 100 hotels in India within the next five years,” Sharma said. It currently has 50 properties in the country.
 
With nine brands in India currently, Hyatt will also be launching its tenth brand – Destination – this year in Jaipur and Jim Corbett. The hotel management company has identified five cornerstones of growth – luxury, loyalty, leisure, lifestyle, and wellness.
 
Under its luxury segment, the company has three new Alila properties in the development stage currently in Igatpuri (Maharashtra), Coorg and Lansdowne. Also in the pipeline is the opening of the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace in Bhopal– its first Unbound Collection property, which has been pushed to 2026.

Also Read

Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Hyatt in exclusive talks with Playa Hotels on options, including buyout

Hyatt Hotels plans to reach 100 properties in India within 5-6 years

Hyatt Hotels launches new luxury venue in Mumbai to boost banquet revenue

Welspun One gets construction loan worth Rs 2.3K crore from Nabfid

 
“Lifestyle is a big focus. We have doubled our luxury portfolio, tripled our resort portfolio, and grown the lifestyle portfolio five-fold. That is a strategic transformation we have undertaken,” he said.
 
In the year gone by, the company witnessed a strong double digit growth across performance metrics like signings and RevPAR (revenue per available room). In 2023, RevPAR for Hyatt Hotels in the region saw a 33 per cent year-on-year growth.
 
“Hyatt has the third-largest footprint in the world in India and it is one of our largest fastest-growing markets in the world,” Sharma said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's industrial towns turn growth drivers for marquee hotel brands

Premium

Trump tariffs: 3 in 4 CEOs want India to negotiate with US, shows BS poll

Indian metal firms eye domestic growth, remain resilient to US tariffs

Premium

India's medtech industry goes local to develop high-end equipment

Topics :Hyatt HotelsHospitality industryhotels

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story