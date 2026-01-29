Govt moves to curb cheap penicillin-based drug imports for 1 year

The Centre on Thursday amended its import policy by notifying minimum import price (MIP) curbs for certain key pharmaceutical inputs to combat aggressive undercutting and dumping by Chinese manufacturers.

In a notification dated January 29, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) introduced a minimum import price (MIP) on important bulk drugs such as Penicillin G potassium (Pen-G), Amoxicillin Trihydrate and 6-APA for a period of one year.

The notification stated that imports of Pen-G and its salts having a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of less than Rs 2,216 per kg will be classified as “restricted”. Pen-G is the backbone for widely used antibiotics such as amoxicillin and ampicillin, critical to India’s primary healthcare system.

Imports above this threshold will continue to remain under the “free” category, subject to registration and other requirements administered by the Drug Controller General of India under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Similarly, imports of Amoxicillin Trihydrate and its salts will be restricted if the CIF value is below Rs 2,733 per kg. Imports of 6-APA will face restrictions if the CIF value is less than Rs 3,405 per kg.