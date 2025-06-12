Home / Industry / News / Indian consumer seeks value, aspiration in products, says Noel Tata

Indian consumer seeks value, aspiration in products, says Noel Tata

Representative image
Trent also runs Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India under two separate associations with the Inditex group of Spain. (Representative image)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
Chairman of Tata-owned Trent, Noel Tata, on Thursday said the Indian consumer has evolved rapidly in recent years and is seeking aspirational product propositions, attractive pricing, and ready accessibility. 
 
While addressing shareholders, he said, “We are growing the desirability of our offerings and building the density of our presence across key micro-markets to serve our customers better. As we expand our footprint in India and take our first steps into international markets, we remain committed to balancing profitability with sustainable development and meaningful social impact.” 
 
He said that in FY25, the company continued to register progress across its brands, concepts, categories, and channels, adding that two years ago, he envisioned that Trent would one day be ten times bigger.
 
“Since then, the revenue run rate has doubled. The head room for growth remains enormous, and I am confident that we will reach this milestone in the not too distant future.”    
Trent Managing Director P. Venkatesalu also said in his address to shareholders in the annual report that FY25 was again a relatively challenging year for retail in India. 
 
“Consumers faced multiple headwinds, including elevated inflation levels that impacted discretionary spends. Nevertheless, our brands continued to gain encouraging traction, even in several Tier-II and Tier-III geographies.” 
 
He added that both Westside and Zudio operate at scale and are witnessing strong volume-led growth across diverse categories.  It closed the year with a total store count of 1,043 across 242 cities. 
 
Trent also runs Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India under two separate associations with the Inditex group of Spain.
 
According to its annual report, Zara recorded revenues of ₹2,782 crore in FY25 which was almost flat compared to ₹2,771 crore revenue in FY24, and has 22 stores across the country. Massimo Dutti operates three stores and saw its revenues of ₹100 crore in FY25 compared to ₹101 crore in FY24. 
 

Topics :Indian consumersIndian consumerconsumer marketIndian consumer landscape

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

