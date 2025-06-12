Indian consumer seeks value, aspiration in products, says Noel Tata

Chairman of Tata-owned Trent, Noel Tata, on Thursday said the Indian consumer has evolved rapidly in recent years and is seeking aspirational product propositions, attractive pricing, and ready accessibility.

While addressing shareholders, he said, “We are growing the desirability of our offerings and building the density of our presence across key micro-markets to serve our customers better. As we expand our footprint in India and take our first steps into international markets, we remain committed to balancing profitability with sustainable development and meaningful social impact.”

He said that in FY25, the company continued to register progress across its brands, concepts, categories, and channels, adding that two years ago, he envisioned that Trent would one day be ten times bigger.