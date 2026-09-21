Govt taking steps to build harmonised data infrastructure: MoSPI secretary

The government is taking steps to build a harmonised data infrastructure to ensure that information can be systematically discovered, understood, connected and utilised, MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg said on Monday.

Garg was a addressing a session at AIMA's 53rd National Management Convention here.

A harmonised data infrastructure is extremely necessary to ensure that data can be systematically discovered, understood, connected and utilised, said Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, noting that at times two words have different definitions.

He said the central as well as state governments are involved in a five-step process to build such infrastructure, especially given the fact that data is the raw material for AI.