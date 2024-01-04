Home / Industry / News / Govt to come up with 65 QCOs to curb imports of sub-standard goods

Govt to come up with 65 QCOs to curb imports of sub-standard goods

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said these orders are promoting safe products to consumers

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO (World Trade Organization) Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government will issue 65 quality control orders (QCOs) covering over 500 products to contain imports of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said these orders are promoting safe products to consumers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under these orders, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

"We are coming up with almost 65 QCOs, covering more than 500 products. QCO is benefitting consumers and reducing sub-standard imports," he told reporters here.

These orders are already issued for goods like smart meters, nuts, bolts and fasteners.

Violation of the law can attract a penalty of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence, which increases to Rs 5 lakh minimum for the second and subsequent offences.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO (World Trade Organization) Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

Also Read

No plan to expand laptop, personal computer import curbs: India tells WTO

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Explained: Why India restricted computer imports and who needs a licence

India will have to eventually move to lower customs duty regime: DPIIT

Leading domestic pharma Companies to see 9-11% revenue growth in FY24

DGCA to enhance regulatory capacity to induct more planes this year

Indians downloaded 26 billion apps on mobile devices in 2023, shows data

Domestic carriers inducted a total of 133 planes in 2023, says DGCA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :importtradeIndia economyBureau of Indian Standards

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story