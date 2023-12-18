Home / Industry / News / Govt to offer 26 blocks at 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on Wed

Govt to offer 26 blocks at 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on Wed

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest and Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve will be the guest of honour on the occasion

Unlike previous commercial coal mine auctions, there are no restrictions on the sale or utilisation of coal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
The Centre will launch the ninth round of commercial coal mines auction on Wednesday, offering as many as 26 blocks to bidders.

In pursuit of ensuring energy security and driving economic development, the Ministry of Coal is set to embark on another significant stride with the launch of the 9th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions here on 20th December 2023, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

"Of the 26 coal mines to be auctioned, seven are fully explored, while 19 are partially explored blocks," the ministry said.

These mines are in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest and Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Unlike previous commercial coal mine auctions, there are no restrictions on the sale or utilisation of coal.

"Notably, eligibility criteria have been eliminated, removing any technical or financial barriers for participation," the coal ministry said.

Topics :Coal ministrycoal industryIndia power productionIndia energy demand

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

