Non-metro cities drive India's online Diwali shopping boom: Report

Non-metro cities drove this year's online Diwali shopping boom, accounting for nearly three-quarters of total e-commerce volume, with tier 3 cities contributing over 50 per cent, according to industry data.

As per the industry data analysis of over 4.25 crore shipments by logistics intelligence platform ClickPost, these regions now represent the fastest and largest drivers of festive e-commerce, solidifying non-metro India's role as the epicentre of order volumes and growth.

"The scale of non-metro India is staggering. Tier 3 cities alone accounted for 50.7 per cent of all orders in 2025. Combined with Tier 2 (24.8 per cent), Bharat represents nearly three-quarters (74.7 per cent) of the total order volume, confirming its role as the undisputed engine of e-commerce scale," it said.

Festive demand was further boosted by Durga Puja, which saw fashion orders surge by 14.3 per cent during the pre-Puja week and Karwa Chauth, when cosmetic buys nearly doubled fashion purchases. Despite the complexity and volume increase, India's logistics networks maintained a steady average delivery time of 2.83 days for festive shipments. The share of same-day hyperlocal deliveries surged 42 per cent year-on-year to reach 8.7 per cent of all orders. Cash on delivery remained the preferred method in Tier 3 cities, comprising 52 per cent of orders, even as prepaid digital payments dominated higher-value transactions nationwide. The average order value jumped 32.5 per cent year-over-year (from Rs 3,281 in 2024 to Rs 4,346 in 2025).