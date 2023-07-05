Home / Industry / News / Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

The minister for power, new and renewable energy made the remarks at the first International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Green hydrogen is going to be the future fuel in India, Union Minister R K Singh said while urging investors to invest in the country to manufacture the clean energy source.

The minister for power, new and renewable energy made the remarks at the first International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2023.

"We will help you in developing (green hydrogen) projects. We will also help you with demand as well. Come and partner with us," he said addressing the conference attended by over 2,500 participants.

The investors can partner for development of electrolysers, mechanism for transportation of green hydrogen, usage of green hydrogen in manufacturing for green steel and cement etc, he said adding India is the biggest market in the world.

Like the field of renewable energy, India shall emerge as a leader in green hydrogen also, Singh said.

There are industries which have started working to set up 3.5 MT capacity of green hydrogen. They are engaged with various states for acquisition of land, he informed the attendees which included diplomats and industry leaders across various countries.

That's the pace at which India is growing, he noted.

In January 2023, the Centre approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing green hydrogen.

The mission seeks to promote development of a production capacity of at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country by 2030.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

