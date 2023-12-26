Home / Industry / News / Gross leasing of office space up 12% this year across 6 cities: Savills

Gross leasing of office space up 12% this year across 6 cities: Savills

"Mumbai saw record leasing activity at 10.1 million square feet owing to large transactions by tech and consulting occupiers," Savills said

New supply of office space stood at 53.3 million square feet, as against 53.4 million square feet in the previous year. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Gross office space leasing rose 12 per cent to a record 62.3 million square feet this year, while fresh supply remained flat across six major cities, according to Savills India.

The absorption of office space stood at 55.4 million square feet in the previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New supply of office space stood at 53.3 million square feet, as against 53.4 million square feet in the previous year.

"Office gross absorption across India's six major cities is recorded at a new all-time high of 62.3 million square feet in 2023, registering a 12 per cent growth over last year," Savills said in a statement.

Bengaluru saw a decline of 10 per cent to 15.6 million square feet this year, from 17.3 million square feet in the previous year.

"Mumbai saw record leasing activity at 10.1 million square feet owing to large transactions by tech and consulting occupiers. Gross absorption increased by 51 per cent compared to 2022," Savills said.

Delhi-NCR saw similar absorption levels as last year at 11.3 million square feet.

Hyderabad and Chennai saw an annual increase of 34 per cent and 32 per cent respectively in the gross leasing activity at 8.6 million square feet and 9.6 million square feet.

In Pune, office demand grew by 11 per cent to 7.1 million square feet in 2023, from 6.4 million square feet last year.

Also Read

Leasing of industrial space up 7% in Jan-Jun across tier I, II, III cities

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

Industrial & Logistics sector leasing to touch 5-year high in 2023: CBRE

India's flex stock to cross 80 mn sq ft by 2026, Bengaluru tops chart

New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India

Oil extended gains as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be inked next month: Official

Payment woes delay supply of Russian Sokol oil crude to India: Report

Eight out of ten fliers faced issues with Indian airlines, says survey

Operating profit of offshore rig operators may jump 30% in FY25: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Office spacesDelhi-NCRHyderabadBengaluruMumbaiChennaiPuneReal Estate Office leasing

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story