Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Gross refining margins to bottom out soon before recovery, say analysts

Gross refining margins to bottom out soon before recovery, say analysts

Centre may not push OMCs to cut retail prices before elections, says Motlal Oswal

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors
Representative Picture
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Weak gross refining margins (GRMs) that have dragged down profits of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in FY25 will soon reach their lowest levels before rising again, fuelled by stronger winter months and higher availability of Russian crude, analysts said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

GRM is the difference between the total value of petroleum products coming out of an oil refinery and the price of the raw material, which is crude oil.
 
 In the first half of FY25, the benchmark Singapore GRM averaged only $3.6/bbl, reflecting the effects of a subdued oil demand environment. In the second quarter (April-June) of FY25 (2024-25), state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) saw its consolidated net profit fall steeply by 75 per cent to Rs 3,528 crore, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s ( HPCL's) net profit dipped by 73.2 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.
 

More From This Section

Bangalore International Airport to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

CPD exports to contract by 18-19%; sector outlook remains negative: Report

India to add 50 new pharma greenfield plants under PLI scheme: Pharma Secy

Millennials fuel surge in credit card defaults as e-commerce drives debt

DPIIT proposes to appoint agencies for ascertaining cost of regulation

"However, key product inventories globally remain at the lower to mid-range of the last five years. We anticipate limited downside for refining margins from current levels as we approach the seasonally stronger winter months," a research note by Motilal Oswal said on Thursday.
 
Elara Securities also expects better GRM in the Q2 on higher availability of Russian crude.
 
Against the backdrop of weak crude oil prices and a range-bound refining GRM environment, the outlook for marketing margins remains strong, said the research note.
 
"While OMCs appear to be trading at the higher end of the historical range, Street earnings estimates are building in only Rs 3-4 per litre marketing margin. Current margins are above Rs 10 per litre," it said.
 
Motilal note also asserted that the Centre would not push for a price cut before key state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra in 2024, and Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh next year.
 
"We believe the risk of a substantial retail price cut for Motor spirit (petrol), high-speed diesel before the upcoming key state elections is overstated. Instead, the central government may urge individual states to reduce state taxes to provide relief to consumers," the research note said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IndiGo, Ceat: Which stocks are on analysts' radar as oil falls below $70?

India may cut petrol, diesel prices as global oil prices reach 2024 lows

BPCL sets up first-of-its-kind biofuel blend bunker at Mumbai port

Shares of oil marketing companies rally up to 6%; BPCL, HPCL at new highs

Union Budget 2024 scraps Rs 15,000 crore mega net zero fund for OMCs

Topics :oil marketing companies

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story