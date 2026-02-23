Gurugram beats Mumbai in luxury home sale in 2025; 1,494 units sold: Report

Sales of luxury homes, costing Rs 10 crore and more, in Gurugram rose 80 per cent last year to Rs 24,120 crore on higher volumes coupled with price rise, according to a report.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Monday released a report on Gurugram's primary (first sale) luxury housing market and highlighted that the IT city, located in Delhi-NCR, has beaten Mumbai in sales of homes priced Rs 10 crore and above in value terms.

Mumbai saw sales of homes worth Rs 21,902 crore in this price category.

As per the data, the sales of luxury homes, prices Rs 10 crore and above, jumped nearly 3 times to 1,494 units in Gurugram during the last calendar year from 519 units in the preceding year.