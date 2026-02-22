Apple ecosystem in India creates more than 250,000 new direct jobs

Apple Inc has emerged as one of India’s largest and fastest-growing creators of blue-collar jobs over the past five years, generating more than 250,000 new direct positions following the launch of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile-phone manufacturing in 2021, which is set to conclude at the end of March 2026. Notably, more than 70 per cent of these employees are women, many of them aged 19 to 24 and first-time job seekers, according to data submitted by various vendors to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) under the PLI and Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) schemes.