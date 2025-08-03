Home / Industry / News / Textile ministry likely to meet industry players next week over US tariffs

Textile ministry likely to meet industry players next week over US tariffs

Discussions in the meeting will also revolve around realising opportunities arising for India's textile sector from the UK-India FTA

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will meet industry stakeholders next week.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will meet industry stakeholders next week to deliberate upon the potential impact of US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 25 per cent tariff on India and seek their views on the issue, according to sources.

The US is India's largest market for textile and apparel exports, accounting for about 25 per cent of the country's total outbound shipment from the sector.

Discussions in the meeting will also revolve around realising opportunities arising for India's textile sector from the UK-India FTA, which was signed last month, as the government and industry want to leave no stone unturned to achieve the textile export target of USD 100 billion by 2030, and mitigate the potential impact of the US tariff announcement, sources told PTI.

While it would be "premature" to talk about any measures being considered to support domestic textile exporters in light of the US announcement, they said, the government wants to seek the industry's feedback at this juncture and discuss the challenges and opportunities in terms of the UK-India FTA and other markets with untapped potential.

"We are continuously engaging with the industry. The minister has asked for a meeting. We will be talking to different players, the major garment export firms from India. Discussions will also revolve around realising opportunities arising for the textile sector from the UK-India FTA," according to sources.

"The industry has set a target of USD 100 billion by 2030, which it is keen to achieve. So, they are looking at a variety of products and also at different markets. They are looking at strengthening and consolidating the existing markets. The government has also announced the Export Promotion Mission."  The US on Friday slapped a 25 per cent tariff on India, potentially impacting about half of the USD 86 billion Indian exports to America, while the other half, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and petroleum products, continued to be exempted from the levy.

The sectors, which would bear the brunt of 25 per cent duty include textiles/ clothing (10.3 billion), gems and jewellery (12 billion), shrimp (USD 2.24 billion), leather and footwear (USD 1.18 billion), animal products (USD 2 billion), chemicals (2.34 billion), and electrical and mechanical machinery (about USD 9 billion).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCI orders another investigation into Google over AdTech dominance charges

Registration of Mumbai properties up 4% at 88,639 units in Jan-Jul: Report

India slashes telecom certification fees by 95% to boost local production

'Dadagiri' biggest hurdle in Pune's industrial development: CM Fadnavis

Stakeholders must unite to plan emission control in power sector: SC

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffIndian textiles

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story