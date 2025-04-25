HC restrains Gensol, BluSmart from disposing EVs leased by Japan's Orix

The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility from creating third-party rights on the 175 electric vehicles (EVs) leased to them by Japanese financial services group Orix.

Electric ride-hailing firm BluSmart is a subsidiary of beleaguered firm Gensol Engineering.

Orix's petition was filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. The section empowers the court to grant interim reliefs to parties in arbitration proceedings before, during, or even after the arbitral award is made, but before its enforcement.

"Respondents are restrained from creating third-party rights with respect to 175 vehicles," Justice Jyoti Singh said.

Orix had entered into lease agreements with Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility as part of a green mobility initiative. Under the agreement, 175 EVs were leased to support BluSmart’s ride-hailing operations in India. In this, co-founder of Gensol and BluSmart, Anmol Singh Jaggi, served as a guarantor for the lease obligations.

Orix has now approached the Delhi High Court, alleging breaches in the agreement, which includes default in lease payment amounting to Rs 4 crore. It has sought to prevent Gensol and BluSmart from disposing of leased vehicles. Orix also informed the court of its intention to start arbitration proceedings as per the dispute resolution clause in the agreements.

The court will now hear the matter next on May 16. A copy of the order is awaited. Orix's petition was filed through advocate Rajesh Jangra.

BluSmart on April 16 had paused cab bookings in certain parts of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the three cities where it operates.

The rides were halted a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred the promoters and directors of Gensol Engineering — Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi — from accessing the securities markets, allegedly for fraudulent practices and funds. The market regulator also restricted the duo from holding any key positions at any listed firm.

In its interim order, Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia said, “The promoters were running a listed public company as if it were a proprietary firm. The company’s funds were routed to related parties and used for unconnected expenses, as if the company’s funds were promoters’ piggy bank.”

According to Sebi, the promoters diverted large sums of money for personal luxuries, including purchase of an apartment at The Camellias in DLF Gurgaon, a high-end golf set, and for making personal credit card payments.

Gensol Engineering had taken term loans from two government-backed lenders — the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) and the Power Finance Corporation (PFC). Out of the total loan amount, the company had earmarked Rs 663.89 crore for the procurement of 6,400 electric vehicles (EVs) to be deployed at BluSmart.

However, there was a mismatch in the usage of the amount. In a reply to the market regulator in February this year, Gensol Engineering admitted that it had only purchased 4,704 EVs, falling short of its initial target.