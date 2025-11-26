CDSCO panel seeks uniform enforcement of drug standards across states

In a move to ensure effective enforcement of medicine standards nationwide, the Drug Consultative Committee (DCC), a statutory body under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has recommended the Centre take steps against non-uniformity in implementation of these norms in several states.

In its 67th meeting held on November 17, the DCC suggested writing to all states to take proactive steps to address issues such as non-uniform implementation of prescribed drug standards, lack of testing facilities and providing necessary infrastructure as highlighted under the Centre’s State Health Regulatory Excellence (SHRESTH) index.

SHRESTH is a virtual gap tool for states to evaluate their current status and progress toward maturity certification, aiming to ensure drug safety, quality and efficacy across all states and Union Territories (UTs).

According to the minutes of the meeting seen by Business Standard, the DCC stated that some states are lagging in the uniform implementation of prescribed drug standards, testing facilities in laboratories and skill development of staff. The lack of uniformity in drug standards among states has been in discussion ever since several cases of deaths due to intake of contaminated oral formulations such as cough syrups came to the fore in October this year. What challenges did the DCC highlight? Another big issue is the low conviction rate due to factors like insufficient investigations, delays in testing results and ineffective prosecution services.

The minutes of the DCC meeting added that states may also be asked to implement rigorous scrutiny of adulteration in imported pharmaceutical products. This comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had asked all state licensing authorities (SLAs) to start preparing to conduct inspections at pharmaceutical manufacturing units to verify their compliance with the revised Schedule M, which advocates good manufacturing practices (GMP). How is the Centre pushing digital compliance? The DCGI has also requested all the states and UTs that have not yet boarded the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS) to sign up and register themselves in a move to streamline drug licensing and regulatory compliance.