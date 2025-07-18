Climate risks may impact biz segment consisting largely of MSMEs: DG Rao

Given that climate change and climate risks are likely to largely impact micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), unorganised sector and unlisted corporates, creating an awareness among these borrowers on climate change risks and obtaining the required information are important, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during the Conference on Green Infrastructure Finance at the College of Agriculture Banking, Pune, on July 3.

The speech was published on the RBI website on Friday.

“Climate change risks directly impact the real economy, and the financial sector in turn gets impacted on account of its credit exposure to the real economy,” Rao said.