Top Indian cement firms are expected to report healthy volume growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), amid robust infrastructure activity, a delayed monsoon, and a favourable year-ago base. However, a sharp rise in fuel and other input costs following geopolitical tensions in West Asia is likely to weigh on profitability, limiting the benefit of better realisations.
 
"The quarter is expected to be reasonably healthy from a demand perspective, with volume growth of around 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY). However, profitability is likely to come under marginal pressure sequentially because of rising input costs and operating deleverage," said Raghav Maheshwari, research analyst at Equirus Securities.