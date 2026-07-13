JM Financial expects its cement coverage universe to post 9 per cent YoY revenue growth, backed by volume and realisation growth. However, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax (APAT) are anticipated to decline by 1.1 per cent and 10.8 per cent YoY, respectively, in Q1 FY27. UltraTech, however, is expected to outperform its peers with an estimated growth of over 14 per cent in adjusted PAT, driven by higher Ebitda and realisations.