Heatwaves, urbanisation drive record power demand, reshape energy planning

"Sustained growth in electricity demand over the next few decades is key to the economic growth being targeted by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat mission, which would invariably involve a substantially increased share of electricity in overall energy end-use in the country," Dwivedi said.
How is rising power demand testing India's grid security?
Experts point out that India’s power grid has been successful in managing the rising peak demand so far, with no major shortages reported across the country, but sharp increases in peak demand continue to test the grid’s capabilities, especially during non-solar hours.
"Demand from cooling, both commercial and residential, which starts from noon and does not come down till the wee hours, has put grid planning in a knot. When India touched 270 GW last week, solar power was the second-largest source in the supply mix, contributing 80 GW, approximately 22 per cent of the total electricity. But as the sun goes down, this 80 GW disappears and the grid has to scale up conventional sources," the Climate Trends report pointed out. It added that record-high demand days during a heatwave are forcing grid planners to rewrite their plans. Meanwhile, with rising renewable energy (RE) injection, the grid is swinging between two strong pushes and pulls. This problem is exacerbated by weak infrastructure in states that see the highest demand but have a low capacity to absorb renewable energy supply.