Heatwaves, urbanisation drive record power demand, reshape energy planning

May 2026 marked a first for India's power sector: record demand was registered not once but four times on consecutive days as peak demand galloped from 238 gigawatt (GW) on May 17 to 270 GW on May 21, with record highs reached on May 18, 19, 20 and 21. What makes it particularly significant is that electricity demand is a key barometer of not just economic growth but also the larger impact of climate change-induced erratic weather patterns. The unprecedented and rapid nature of the demand jump has raised many crucial questions: the cause of the peaking of power demand, the role played by weather, whether the trend is here to stay, and, if it does, what the implications are for India's energy source mix as well as the national grid.