ARAI rolls back export paperwork requirement under auto PLI scheme

Automakers said every new DVA certification required manufacturers to collect fresh documentation from suppliers across the value chain, a process that could take months.
A senior ministry official who chaired the April 23 meeting asked the testing agencies whether the industry had been consulted before the document was issued.
The ARAI, one of the testing agencies present at the meeting, admitted that no stakeholder consultation had taken place. The official then told the agencies that the scheme did not distinguish between vehicles sold domestically and those exported, and asked them to review the December communication.
The ARAI, in its notice issued on Monday afternoon, also eased the procedure for export variants that differ from their domestic counterparts in terms of certain components used in the vehicle. Such cases will be treated as "variants" under the existing certification framework, it said. This means manufacturers will no longer have to approach testing agencies as if such an export model were an entirely new product, reducing the amount of documentation and scrutiny required.