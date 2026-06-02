ARAI rolls back export paperwork requirement under auto PLI scheme

After facing opposition from automakers over additional paperwork under the auto production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Monday relaxed certification requirements for vehicles meant for export under the scheme, Business Standard has learnt.

The ARAI, in a notice issued on Monday afternoon, stated: "In cases where the Bill of Materials (BoM) and description of an export variant are identical to those of the corresponding domestic variant, the domestic value addition (DVA) certificate issued for the domestic variant would hold good for the export variant."

Business Standard reported on Monday morning that automakers, during a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on April 23, opposed the December 22 notice, arguing that it was not part of the scheme's original standard operating procedure (SOP) and significantly increased the paperwork burden.

On December 22, 2025, the ARAI — the government-run testing agency that verifies localisation levels of vehicle models claiming incentives under the auto PLI scheme — issued a notice requiring manufacturers to obtain a separate DVA certificate for each export model.

DVA refers to the proportion of a vehicle's value that is generated within India through local manufacturing, sourcing of components and other domestic inputs. Under the auto PLI scheme, manufacturers must meet specified DVA levels to qualify for financial incentives.

Automakers said every new DVA certification required manufacturers to collect fresh documentation from suppliers across the value chain, a process that could take months.

A senior ministry official who chaired the April 23 meeting asked the testing agencies whether the industry had been consulted before the document was issued.

The ARAI, one of the testing agencies present at the meeting, admitted that no stakeholder consultation had taken place. The official then told the agencies that the scheme did not distinguish between vehicles sold domestically and those exported, and asked them to review the December communication.