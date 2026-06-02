Organised aesthetic clinics set to gain from tighter rules on Botox

India’s Rs 700 crore aesthetic injectables segment is bracing for a shake-up, with organised dermatology and skin clinic chains expecting tighter regulatory scrutiny of Botox, hyaluronic acid fillers and skin boosters to accelerate consumer migration towards medically supervised clinics.

The shift follows a clarification by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that injectable products cannot be treated as ordinary cosmetics and must instead fall under stricter medical and drug-related oversight.

Industry executives told Business Standard that the move could formalise a rapidly expanding aesthetics market, where demand for facial rejuvenation, anti-ageing procedures and skin enhancement treatments has surged across urban India.

“India’s aesthetic injectables market is still relatively small compared to mature global markets, but it is growing rapidly,” said Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and CEO at Teamlease RegTech.

Estimated to be around US$ 81.9 million (approximately Rs 680 to 700 crore) in 2025, India’s aesthetic injectables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12 per cent to reach US$ 205.5 million by 2033, according to Grand View Research.

“Aesthetic procedures are becoming increasingly mainstream, driven by social media influence, rising disposable incomes and growing acceptance of preventive and appearance-enhancing non-surgical treatments among younger consumers,” a Delhi-based dermatologist said.

Medical experts, however, believe that CDSCO’s move does not ban injectable aesthetic procedures when performed by qualified dermatologists or plastic surgeons using approved products.

Instead, the change primarily targets unregulated operators, beauty parlours and informal wellness centres that had been administering injectable procedures outside proper medical oversight.

“Now you cannot market injectables under cosmetic products, but doctors in licensed clinics such as plastic surgeons or dermatologists can still inject Botox or fillers because these are approved under CDSCO norms,” said Anmol Chugh, associate director of the Plastics and Aesthetics Centre at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital.