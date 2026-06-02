Organised aesthetic clinics set to gain from tighter rules on Botox

This, he said, can benefit organised clinic chains and certified dermatologists as consumers increasingly prioritise safety, traceability and qualified practitioners over low-cost procedures.
Industry players said many aesthetic businesses expanded during a period when market growth outpaced regulation, resulting in uneven compliance standards across clinics, suppliers and distributors.
According to doctors, injectable cosmetic products, including Botox, dermal fillers, glutathione drips and skin boosters, involve substances entering the body through injections and therefore carry medical risks if improperly administered.
Complications can include allergic reactions, infections, filler migration, vascular blockage, facial asymmetry, nerve damage and, in rare cases, blindness.