Home / Industry / News / Higher demand pushed residential prices up 6% in April-June quarter: Report

Higher demand pushed residential prices up 6% in April-June quarter: Report

During the April-June period, housing sales across the eight major cities experienced an 8% increase to 80,250 units

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The prices of homes in India jumped six per cent to Rs 7,000-7,200 per square foot in the April-June quarter this year, as compared to last year, a report released on Tuesday said. The price rise would have been higher but the new supply has kept it to a moderate level.

According to "Real Insight Residential - April-June 2023" released by PropTiger.com, the highest jump in residential prices was seen in Gurgaon. The prices in the city jumped 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,200 per square foot during the quarter.

During the April-June period, housing sales across the eight major cities experienced an eight per cent increase to 80,250 units, PropTiger said.

"Housing prices have been climbing in major Indian cities in the post-Covid years. While this upward trend in capital values is attracting investors to India's key real estate markets, the increase in new supply is helping to moderate price increases," said Vikas Wadhawan, business head at PropTiger.com.

Ankita Sood, head of research at PropTiger's parent REA India said, "We are witnessing a surge in demand from businesses and large companies in Gurgaon. The city continues to dominate in terms of Grade A commercial development, solidifying its position as a top choice for business. As a ripple effect, the Gurugram property market has seen good traction for both luxury and mid-segment housing."

In price rise, Gurgaon was followed by Bengaluru and Noida.

The home prices in Bengaluru rose nine per cent YoY to Rs 6,300 to Rs 6,500 per square foot. In Noida, the prices jumped eight per cent to Rs 5,600 to Rs 5,800 per square foot.

According to Sood, the surge in housing demand in Delhi-NCR is driven by consumers seeking improved amenities and an enhanced lifestyle, migrating from conventional property format.

Despite a price rise, however, the housing demand continues to remain robust.

"Despite both an appreciation in prices and a rise in mortgage rates, housing demand has remained strong. Going forward, with interest rates on home loans likely to remain stable or even soften in the coming months, we expect housing demand to rise. We strongly believe that the housing market is in the midst of a cyclical upturn," Wadhawan added.

Also Read

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Travelling to Gurgaon from Delhi today? Read this traffic advisory

Will Gurugram finally receive a new metro line after 10 years? Details here

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

India's steel output grows 8.37% to 33.63 MT in Apr-Jun: SteelMint

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Online sales in food, fashion fared better than offline in Q1FY23: Report

India likely to sign €3 bn fighter jet deal with France in Modi's arms push

Starlink a step closer to launching its satellite-based internet in India

Topics :Real Estate Housing salesBS Web Reportsindustryhousing sector

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story