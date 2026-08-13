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Home / Industry / News / Hindalco arm gets ASI certification for Odisha's Baphlimali bauxite mine

Hindalco arm gets ASI certification for Odisha's Baphlimali bauxite mine

Utkal Alumina International's Baphlimali mine in Rayagada becomes the first bauxite mine to secure Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standard certification, the company said

Odisha's Karlapat bauxite block is crucial for India's aluminium sector
The company said that the certification covers the planning, mining, onsite crushing and conveyor transportation of bauxite from the Baphlimali mines (Representative image from Pexels)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
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Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, has secured Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification for its Baphlimali bauxite mine in Odisha's Rayagada district, a company statement said.

The ASI is a global sustainability standards and certification organisation for the aluminium value chain. Its performance standard evaluates environmental, social and governance across operations, covering areas such as biodiversity, greenhouse gas emissions, community engagement, human rights, occupational health and safety, and responsible business practices.

The statement claimed that UAIL is the first bauxite mine to achieve this certification.

The company said that the certification covers the planning, mining, onsite crushing and conveyor transportation of bauxite from the Baphlimali mines, which have an annual production capacity of 8.5 million tonnes. The mines supply bauxite to Utkal Alumina's refinery operations and form a critical part of Hindalco's integrated aluminium value chain.

Kailash Pandey, CEO Aluminium Upstream, Hindalco Industries, said: "The ASI certification of Baphlimali underscores our commitment to sustainability, transparency and responsible sourcing across every stage of production. As we extend certification across our upstream operations, we are building an increasingly integrated and globally recognised responsible aluminium value chain - from mine to metal."  "The certification of the Baphlimali Bauxite Mines reflects the continued engagement of Utkal Alumina and the wider Hindalco Group with ASI's sustainability standards. The growing number of Hindalco operations participating in ASI certification across different stages of the aluminium value chain demonstrates a commitment to implementing recognised environmental, social and governance practices and advancing responsible production across the sector," Dr Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, ASI, was quoted in a statement released by the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Hindalco IndustriesHindalcoBauxiteOdisha

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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