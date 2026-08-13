Hindalco arm gets ASI certification for Odisha's Baphlimali bauxite mine

Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, has secured Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification for its Baphlimali bauxite mine in Odisha's Rayagada district, a company statement said.

The ASI is a global sustainability standards and certification organisation for the aluminium value chain. Its performance standard evaluates environmental, social and governance across operations, covering areas such as biodiversity, greenhouse gas emissions, community engagement, human rights, occupational health and safety, and responsible business practices.

The statement claimed that UAIL is the first bauxite mine to achieve this certification.

The company said that the certification covers the planning, mining, onsite crushing and conveyor transportation of bauxite from the Baphlimali mines, which have an annual production capacity of 8.5 million tonnes. The mines supply bauxite to Utkal Alumina's refinery operations and form a critical part of Hindalco's integrated aluminium value chain.